Pedometer++ Features Revamped Apple Watch App
The recently released watchOS 5 continues to make the fitness experience even better on the wearable device.
But if you’re looking for something different than Apple’s stock experience, there are a number of great third-party options available. And a standout, Pedometer++, has just made a big step up with an update.
A Customizable Display and More
With the updated app, users can view a GPS track of their run and control media.
As you could probably guess by the name, the app is a great way to count your daily steps. But there’s much more to take advantage of.
By swiping right, you can start a workout with the app. There are four different types to select from – walking, running, hiking, or other. The hiking option now offers a more accurate track of a hike and its the best option to select from when encountering significant elevation changes.
When the workout begins, you can now customize the display with a number of different data types including duration, distance, average speed or pace, and more.
WIth a right swipe, you can access two new screens. A media controller will allow you to play audio from an iPhone or the Watch itself without leaving the app. The second is a GPS map of the current workout track.
The app also supports the new complications for the Apple Watch Series 4 that arrives later this week.
Pedometer++ is designed for the iPhone and can be downloaded now on the App Store for free.