Scuba Calendar is an Essential Companion App for Scuba Diving Aficionados and Newbies

The last thing you want is for your long-awaited scuba diving holiday to be a bust, which is why you need Scuba Calendar.

This neat little app lets you get the most out of your scuba diving experience, from planning it beforehand to sharing it with others and reminiscing about it afterwards.

In the first instance it lets you create a custom itinerary for your scuba diving holiday, based on the marine wildlife you want to see and when.

So if you’d like to get up close and personal with a whale shark and you’re thinking of going away in July, Scuba Calendar will give you a list of suitable destinations. It lets you search by animal or browse by country to see which animals you can find there.

The app will also give you vital information such as local diving regulations, typical weather conditions for that time of year, environmental sustainability recommendations, and more.

Of course, you’ll also get a host of information about the animals you want to see, including their status under the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and their classification under CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.)

Best of all, Scuba Calendar lets you contribute to the scuba diving community as a citizen scientist.

You can share photos and report on whatever you find in the water, whether that be the animals you see or the environmental situation of your dive site. In this way, you and every other Scuba Calendar user can help to maintain a running collective record of marine debris, corals in distress, and so on.

Created by a highly experienced husband and wife team, Scuba Calendar includes more than 400 locations in 70 countries, with data on 30 of the most popular marine species.

If you’re thinking of taking a scuba diving holiday, for the first time or the fiftieth, you really should check it out.