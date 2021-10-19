Ambient Sound App Portal Adds Support for Spatial Audio and Head Tracking Using AirPods

And anyone with Apple’s AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, or the just-announced third-generation AirPods can experience the app’s audio in an even better way with recent update.

Starting with version 3.5, the app now supports Dynamic Spatial Audio with head tracking.

Using Spatial Audio and head tracking, you can turn your head and the sound seems to be coming from a single source. The feature is already being used by Apple Music and a number of streaming video apps.

Adding the feature to Portal helps bring the audio to new heights as you virtually travel around the world to experience unique places like a Hawaii beach, snow in the Scottish Highlands, a thunderstorm in the Amazon rainforest, and many more.

Portal is designed for the iPhone and all iPad models. It can be downloaded now on the App Store for free.

To get the most out of the app, you’ll need a premium subscription that’s $49.99 per year. There is a free, seven-day trial. You can also select a monthly subscription of $9.99.