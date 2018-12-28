Today’s Apps Gone Free: Doweek, Evergrow, Universal Zoom and More
Universal:
World War Rising puts you in command of lethal troops and some of the most iconic military vehicles from WWI to the modern era. You’ll have to build up forces within the confines of your base, farm resources, research new technologies, and make snap decisions that will change the course of a world war. Form alliances with neighboring territories and hunker down, or spread your forces out and dominate the landscape. The choice is yours.
World War Rising is available for free today only (12/28). It has a 4-star rating with a total of 1987 ratings.
KidloLand Kids Nursery Rhymes is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 8911 ratings.
Evergrow is a treat for the senses, both visually and aurally. Travel across the universe in search of rare life forms known as Chromaroids and help them become as big as possible by attaching colored blocks. Simply drag blocks of matching colors towards a Chromaroid and they will automatically attach. Blocks of different colors will damage Chromaroids, so you must constantly steer them away. As a Chromaroid’s mass increases it’ll attract more and bigger blocks, increasing the pace at which you must attach and deflect blocks. Achieve the target number of blocks using multiple fingers and varying strategies to succeed. The game includes three modes, an original soundtrack, iCloud support, and a Messages sticker pack.
Evergrow is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 120 ratings.
Alloy is all about simplification. It allows you to organize and access your favorite apps and automate common tasks. Alloy creates dynamic favorites based on your habits, location, and usage statistics. Common actions, like canned messages or posting photos with watermarks, can be fully automated using Alloy’s sophisticated workflow engine. Alloy comes pre-installed with a wide variety of actions as well.
Alloy – launcher and automator is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 35 ratings.
At first glance, Universal Zoom may not look like much. But once you dig in you won’t be able to stop exploring. The app includes more than 200 objects that are presented in high-resolution and completely to scale. Simply swipe in any direction to move through the objects and see how they compare in size to the rest. The scale ranges from Planck Length to 93 billion light years, so there’s a lot to see. You’re also able to choose objects and compare them directly against others.
Universal Zoom is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 194 ratings.
Doweek helps you focus on the here and now by displaying tasks and lists in weekly clumps. Tap and hold on a day to add a new task. Tasks can take on different colors for quick identification, and they can be repeated as many times as necessary. Swipe with a single finger to turn the page to the next week, or swipe with two fingers to move between months. You’re also able to tap on any day to bring it into view, which is especially handy if there’s a lot to be done. The app also includes seven themes to choose from, adjustable font sizes, and iCloud syncing.
Doweek is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 12 ratings.
Developers:
