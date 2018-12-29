Today’s Apps Gone Free: InTune, Hoopa City 2, Tadaa SLR and More
iPhone:
Tadaa SLR does most of the heavy lifting for you, but it includes a handful of powerful editing features that will please even the most seasoned iPhoneographers. After taking your photo you’re able to apply a mask to your subject manually or have Tadaa SLR detect the edges automatically. The aperture, highlight and gloss levels, and range of your blur effect can be adjusted via sliders. Circular, linear, and complete blur options are available as well. With your subject fully in focus and background blurred out, go ahead and add some filters before sharing it.
Tadaa SLR is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 806 ratings.
InTune was designed to do one thing and do it well. The app presents a pair of pitches. Your child must decide if the second pitch is higher or lower than the first. They must continue on until three questions have been answered incorrectly, after which they will be presented with their final score. Research has shown that the more someone uses InTune, the better their ear will be, so keep practicing! InTune also includes four modes, and leaderboards in order to add a layer of competition.
InTune – Improve and Test Your Intonation is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 380 ratings.
Universal:
Blox 3D’s intuitive control scheme allows anyone to create. You start off with a single block, and you can build from there by tapping and pulling to create new blocks. Make sure to create your base and move upwards first, otherwise it can be difficult to navigate the blocks. The blocks can be rotated with a swipe and zoomed in on with a pinch. Double tap to delete any blocks you’ve created. Your creations can be played out within the app or saved to your photo library.
Blox 3D is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 43 ratings.
Hoopa City 2 allows you to design an entire city from scratch. Experiment with eight building materials like water, electricity, plants, and brick. Everything can be placed with a tap and it will take on its own form. Progress is saved automatically, allowing you to have multiple cities going at once. Hoopa City 2 also includes more than 60 buildings to unlock, a building book to help keep track of designs, day and night modes, and the ability to explore the 3-D city and its buildings.
Hoopa City 2 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 90 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.