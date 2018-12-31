Today’s Apps Gone Free: Jack B. Nimble, Talking Carl, Magic Launcher and More
iPhone:
Cuecard focuses on visual cues instead of text. When recording a new task, simply choose from a vast library of built-in cues or create your own from a photo. You’re able to attach notes if need be, but the idea is to keep things simple. Then whenever you want to see what needs to be done, just glance at your grid of visual cues. Cues that are more important than the rest can be highlighted in red.
Cuecard – Visual To-Do List, Tasks & Reminders is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 32 ratings.
Universal:
Jack B. Nimble provides a trip down memory lane with its retro visuals and twitchy gameplay. You must guide Jack through treacherous landscapes like hilltops, cityscapes, and dungeons while whipping candles to multiply your score. The one-touch controls allow you to jump and whip with just a tap. The game includes eight characters, six levels, and a thumping soundtrack.
Jack B. Nimble is available for free today only (12/31). It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 12 ratings.
Magic Launcher has the ability to launch over 100,000 different apps and actions right from your lock screen. Upon launch it’ll need to determine which apps are supported. After it has finished you’ll able to add quick access icons for your favorite apps, contacts, settings, and services to your lock screen. The app also includes 3D Touch support.
Magic Launcher Pro is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 384 ratings.
I am will help you through challenging times. The app features a wide variety of positive affirmations that you can have delivered daily to your lock screen via a push. Just set up the time of day you want to be affirmed. Each affirmation can be shared via your favorite social network. The app also allows you to create your own custom affirmations.
I am – Affirmation Reminders is available for free today only (12/31). It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 2029 ratings.
Every activity is better with a friend around, and Drawing with Carl proves it. The app includes a variety of drawing tools and colors to choose from along with a set of cool stickers of Carl and his friends. A nifty mirroring effect is also available to add a new twist to your designs. The app includes the ability to load images from your library, and the ability to share your creations via Facebook or email.
Drawing with Carl is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 7607 ratings.
Carl is an adorable little red creature with an appetite for interaction. You’re able to poke, pinch, tickle, spin, and even strike him with lightning. Just be warned, he’s not overly fond of that last one. Carl’s also a talented musician, as he’s able to play a wide variety of instruments. You’re able to speak into your iDevice’s microphone as well and have Carl repeat what you say in his own unique way.
Talking Carl is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 3826 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.