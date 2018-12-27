Today’s Apps Gone Free: Live Tides, Essence and My Luv
iPhone:
My Luv is a gorgeous yet simple app dedicated to your significant other. It allows you to count down to big events in your relationship, whether that’s the day you met or your wedding anniversary. Each event can include a short description and a photo. As event days approach, you’ll receive a heads-up to ensure you don’t miss it. You’re also able to monitor events via a lock screen widget.
My Luv for couples is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 104 ratings.
Universal:
Live Tides provides a beautifully simple way to check tide levels. It features automatic location detection or you can browse the country. The app provides tide charts for 14 days out, complete with sunrise and sunset times.
Live Tides is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 12 ratings.
Essence helps you focus on relaxing by keeping things as simple as possible. The moment you launch the app you’ll see a blue circle begin to expand, telling you to inhale. Then hold your breath and exhale on cue. You’ll also hear guitar strings being strummed in the background as the circles go in and out of existence, indicating when you should be breathing in, holding your breath, and exhaling.
Essence! is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 78 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.