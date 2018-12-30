Today’s Apps Gone Free: PhotoViva, Kroo Sports, Vocabulary and More
iPhone:
Kroo Sports provides all of the thrill of betting on sports without any of the risk. You’re able to pick daily matchups, answer trivia questions, bet on spreads, money lines, and/or totals to earn credits every day. Kroo Sports also allows you to bet on the outcomes of live player at-bats in MLB games and live team drives in NFL games to earn even more credits. Then use the credits to get free or discounted tickets to your favorite team games in the in-app Kroo Store.
Kroo Sports is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 23 ratings.
Universal:
Thankful for will improve your mood and your day. The app features a wide variety of things to be thankful for that you can have delivered daily to your lock screen via a push. Just set up the time of day you want to be inspired. Each message can be shared via your favorite social network. The app also allows you to create your own custom messages.
Thankful for – Gratitude Diary is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 747 ratings.
Who wouldn’t want to expand their vocabulary? Set up a daily reminder window along with how often you want to receive the push notifications. When a push comes through during the day, give it a swipe and view a new vocabulary word to learn along with its meaning. Words can be pronounced for you and shared via your favorite social media networks.
Vocabulary – Learn New Words is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1288 ratings.
Hitman Sniper is the definitive sniper game. Step into the shoes of Agent 47 and take on undercover assassination contracts. With 17 unique weapons to unlock, you’ll be able to eliminate your targets from ever increasing distances with greater accuracy. Be sure to keep a low profile and work as quickly as possible to earn the big bucks. The game includes 11 different contracts, 150 missions, a zombie survival mode, and various abilities to utilize.
Hitman Sniper is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 14934 ratings.
Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire takes a different approach to the longtime series. You’re required to stand your ground by building up your kingdom and laying waste to whoever crosses your path. In order to dominate the realm, you’ll have to make some big decisions. Should you focus on building up your walls or training you troops? You’re also able to create guilds and join forces with your friends in real-time battles. The game stars some of your favorite characters including Noctis, Cidney, Ignis, and more.
Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire is available for free today only (12/30). It has a 4-star rating with a total of 39250 ratings.
PhotoViva allows you to easily turn your photos into abstract works of art using 20 different brushes. You don’t need a single artistic bone in your body, either. Just put your finger to the screen and start swiping to blend new designs into your photos. PhotoViva also includes the usual filters and editing options found in every other photography app, allowing you to put the finishing touches on your works of art before sharing them.
PhotoViva – Paintings from your photos! is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 237 ratings.
