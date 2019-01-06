Today’s Apps Gone Free: 5th Grade Reading Prep, Breathing Zone and TunesFlow
Universal:
5th Grade Reading Prep is one of the most advanced reading comprehension tools available in the App Store. It features an assortment of fictional stories and non-fiction texts that can be read through at any pace. At the end of each passage your child will be asked a series of questions to find out how well they understood what they read. The results can be reviewed and shared via email. The app also includes support for multiple children or students, and password protection.
5th Grade Reading Prep is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 17 ratings.
Breathing Zone comes highly recommended today because it won’t chew up a lot of your time. All you need is five minutes. Set your target breathing rate and let Breathing Zone guide you through the process. You’re able to follow along with six different guide sounds and either a female or male voice. You can also choose from six different visual guides. Before you know it, you’ll be in a perfectly relaxed state! The app includes landscape support, a breath analyzer that utilizes your microphone, timed sessions from five to 60 minutes, and weekly targets to achieve.
Breathing Zone is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1168 ratings.
TunesFlow’s sleek UI presents your entire library as a flowing work of art. Swipe across the album art to browse through your music by artist, album, or playlist. You’re also able to search for something specific. Give an album a tap to view all of the included songs and playback controls. An equalizer is available with 10 different bands, allowing you to control the way your music sounds. The app looks great in both portrait and landscape orientations as well!
TunesFlow – Music Player with Equalizer is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 80 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.