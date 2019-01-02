Today’s Apps Gone Free: Backgammon, PrestoBingo Shapes, Do.List and More
iPhone:
Do.List covers every facet of your life from home to work. It allows you to create task lists for today, tomorrow, or at some point in the future. Tasks within lists can be prioritized with a drag and drop. Where Do.List differs from other productivity apps is with its life lists. It includes 30 tailored life lists that will help you organize everything from yard and house work to grocery and movie lists. The app also includes stat tracking, a widget, Apple Watch support, and iCloud support.
Do.List: To Do List is available for free today only (01/02). It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1009 ratings.
Universal:
PrestoBingo Shapes has your child on the hunt for eight different types of geometric shapes within beautifully illustrated puzzles. Each animated puzzle contains up to 20 shapes to discover. As your child taps on each shape, they’ll hear a voice prompt indicate how many are left. The app includes 16 puzzles by award-winning illustrator Joyce Hesselberth.
PrestoBingo Shapes is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 32 ratings.
New to Cribbage? No problem. Cribbage Premium helps you every single step of the way. You’re able to use hints to develop your skills and learn new strategies. If you’re unsure how a hand is scored, simply tap the “Explain” button for a breakdown. When you’ve mastered the basics you can take your skills online, compete locally against a friend, or challenge the AI. The game also includes voice chat, and the ability to personalize the cards.
Cribbage Premium is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 14560 ratings.
This is our favorite version of Backgammon in the App Store due to its massive online community. It’s always more fun to play with others, right? You’re able to play turn-based or live games of Backgammon via Game Center. You can choose to play with a friend or see how your skills match up against other players all over the world. The cool part is, you don’t have to sit around and wait to be matched up. You can actually hone your skills against intelligent AI opponents in single player games while you wait for a match to be found.
Backgammon Premium is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 11268 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.