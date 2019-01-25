You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: ChillScape, Nimian Legends and Thundergut’s Revenge

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
January 25, 2019

Ease your mind, explore an open world, and get revenge with today’s collection of apps and games.

Universal:

ChillScape – Sonic Meditation ($0.99 → Free, 24.2 MB): Take some time to relax with ChillScape. Those who need to relieve some stress.

ChillScape is able to calm your nerves through an immersive interactive experience. Each session begins with tones similar to those experienced in the womb. Bubbles will slowly begin to appear on the screen, and you can tap to pop them in order to add more layers of sound. Sessions can be as short as two minutes or as long as you want. An autoplay mode allows you to turn the screen off, close your eyes, and simply focus on the sounds.

ChillScape – Sonic Meditation is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 9 ratings.

Nimian Legends: BrightRidge HD ($2.99 → Free, 408.5 MB): Travel through a big and beautiful open world in BrightRidge. Gamers who enjoy exploring.

BrightRidge is whatever you want it to be. You’re able to wander around in a large 3-D world at your own pace. Run through fields. Swim through rivers. Fly through the air. Hunt wild animals. Just explore! The dynamic weather will keep you on your toes while you unlock new abilities and learn the lore of BrightRidge from the locals. The game also allows you to customize the world in a wide variety of ways and snap photos as you go.

Nimian Legends: BrightRidge HD is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 212 ratings.

Thundergut’s Revenge ($0.99 → Free, 37.9 MB): Hit targets with supreme accuracy in Thundergut’s Revenge. Fans of the original game.

Mac Thundergut is back for vengeance! This time he’s abducted your mentor and only you can save him. Play as an archer hero and take down everything in your path. Simply pull back with your finger to adjust the angle and power of your shot, and release to fire. You’ll see a temporary path for each shot, allowing you to make slight yet quick adjustments on the fly. The game includes two playable characters, three worlds, and 30 levels.

Thundergut’s Revenge is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 12 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

