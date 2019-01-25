Today’s Apps Gone Free: ChillScape, Nimian Legends and Thundergut’s Revenge
Universal:
ChillScape is able to calm your nerves through an immersive interactive experience. Each session begins with tones similar to those experienced in the womb. Bubbles will slowly begin to appear on the screen, and you can tap to pop them in order to add more layers of sound. Sessions can be as short as two minutes or as long as you want. An autoplay mode allows you to turn the screen off, close your eyes, and simply focus on the sounds.
ChillScape – Sonic Meditation is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 9 ratings.
BrightRidge is whatever you want it to be. You’re able to wander around in a large 3-D world at your own pace. Run through fields. Swim through rivers. Fly through the air. Hunt wild animals. Just explore! The dynamic weather will keep you on your toes while you unlock new abilities and learn the lore of BrightRidge from the locals. The game also allows you to customize the world in a wide variety of ways and snap photos as you go.
Nimian Legends: BrightRidge HD is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 212 ratings.
Mac Thundergut is back for vengeance! This time he’s abducted your mentor and only you can save him. Play as an archer hero and take down everything in your path. Simply pull back with your finger to adjust the angle and power of your shot, and release to fire. You’ll see a temporary path for each shot, allowing you to make slight yet quick adjustments on the fly. The game includes two playable characters, three worlds, and 30 levels.
Thundergut’s Revenge is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 12 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.