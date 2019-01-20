Today’s Apps Gone Free: CMYK, My Graphing Calculator and Deflecto
Universal:
CMYK requires quick thinking and even quicker reflexes. Lines descend from the top of the screen, and it’s up to you to tap the button at the bottom that matches each line. White lines can only be removed by firing all four colors, which you can do with a swipe across the buttons. Buttons must be tapped in order, as one wrong move will end the game.
CMYK. is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 35 ratings.
Why buy an expensive graphing calculator when you can have one on your iDevice for free? My Graphing Calculator features a standard scientific calculator that supports complex numbers and saves all of your calculations on history tape. It also allows you to view the values of your functions in table form, set variable start values, graph up to four functions simultaneously, and present results in either portrait or landscape orientations.
My Graphing Calculator is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 96 ratings.
Deflecto is Missile Command for the mobile generation. The clouds above the city send objects raining down, threatening the civilization. It’s up to you to fling them back towards the clouds and eventually destroy them. The more clouds you destroy, the faster they will become. Try to avoid deflecting important power-ups because they will be lost forever. The game includes nine levels.
Deflecto is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 31 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.