Today’s Apps Gone Free: Cook + Cure, Yuri and Rain Sounds
iPhone:
Cook + Cure is like having a team of health experts right in your pocket. On launch you’ll be asked to choose your biggest health concerns, including everything from acne and acid reflux to psoriasis and ulcers, along with your health goals and diet preferences. Cook + Cure will present you with personalized nutrition and health information including beneficial foods, foods to avoid, remedies and supplements, lifestyle practices, and entire recipes. The app also includes search, nibbles of knowledge, and the ability to create and share custom infographics.
COOK + CURE | Food is Medicine is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 223 ratings.
Universal:
Yuri wakes up to find himself in the middle of a strange forest filled with weird creatures and massive plants. It’s up to you to guide him through this dangerous new world by rolling on the wheels of his bed. You’ll have to use elements in your environment and play with physics to reach the end of each of the 10 levels. The game also includes a sticker pack, Apple TV support, and an original soundtrack.
Yuri is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 104 ratings.
Rain Sounds provides a simple and effective way to fall fast asleep. It includes natural rain, fire, and water sounds that will relax your mind and body. Each main sound includes four additional and fully adjustable background noises, which can be accessed with a vertical swipe. A sleep timer is available as well.
Thunderstorm Sounds Night Owl is available for free today only (01/26). It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 570 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.