Today’s Apps Gone Free: Cook + Cure, Yuri and Rain Sounds

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
January 26, 2019

Receive tailored nutrition and health information, explore a dangerous new world, and fall fast asleep with today’s collection of apps and games.

iPhone:

COOK + CURE | Food is Medicine ($5.99 → Free, 68.5 MB): Receive tailored nutrition and health information with Cook + Cure. Anyone interested in improving their health.

Cook + Cure is like having a team of health experts right in your pocket. On launch you’ll be asked to choose your biggest health concerns, including everything from acne and acid reflux to psoriasis and ulcers, along with your health goals and diet preferences. Cook + Cure will present you with personalized nutrition and health information including beneficial foods, foods to avoid, remedies and supplements, lifestyle practices, and entire recipes. The app also includes search, nibbles of knowledge, and the ability to create and share custom infographics.

COOK + CURE | Food is Medicine is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 223 ratings.

Universal:

Yuri ($2.99 → Free, 227.8 MB): Explore a beautiful and dangerous new world while never leaving bed in Yuri. Fans of platform games.

Yuri wakes up to find himself in the middle of a strange forest filled with weird creatures and massive plants. It’s up to you to guide him through this dangerous new world by rolling on the wheels of his bed. You’ll have to use elements in your environment and play with physics to reach the end of each of the 10 levels. The game also includes a sticker pack, Apple TV support, and an original soundtrack.

Yuri is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 104 ratings.

Thunderstorm Sounds Night Owl ($1.99 → Free, 63.7 MB): Fall fast asleep with Rain Sounds. Those who need to relax.

Rain Sounds provides a simple and effective way to fall fast asleep. It includes natural rain, fire, and water sounds that will relax your mind and body. Each main sound includes four additional and fully adjustable background noises, which can be accessed with a vertical swipe. A sleep timer is available as well.

Thunderstorm Sounds Night Owl is available for free today only (01/26). It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 570 ratings.

