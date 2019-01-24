Today’s Apps Gone Free: Dad Jokes, Tiny Tanks and PirTie
They may not always be crowd pleasers, but dad jokes will get a reaction no matter which you decide to tell. This app has a collection of more than 140 totally clean dad jokes to brighten your day. They can be presented at random, or you can sort then by best, worst, and most controversial.
Dad Jokes : The best punny collection of laughs is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.
Tiny Tanks is pure arcade goodness. You’re able to hone your skills by battling through 50 single player levels featuring upgradable tanks and eight unique enemies. Then challenge friends to one vs. one battles on the same device. Tiny Tanks includes three single player modes, two control options, and full stat tracking.
Tiny Tanks! is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 89 ratings.
PirTie is a color explosion mapped onto a sphere. You’re able to swipe to move the sphere and pinch to zoom in and out. A single tap will change the colors. A double tap will change the pattern. A triple tap will capture a photo. PirTie also supports TV-out.
PirTie is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 18 ratings.
