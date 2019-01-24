You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Dad Jokes, Tiny Tanks and PirTie

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
January 24, 2019

Have a good laugh, fight fire with fire, and experience a world of color with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

Universal:

Dad Jokes : The best punny collection of laughs ($0.99 → Free, 10.8 MB): Have a good chuckle with Dad Jokes. Those who enjoy good clean fun.

They may not always be crowd pleasers, but dad jokes will get a reaction no matter which you decide to tell. This app has a collection of more than 140 totally clean dad jokes to brighten your day. They can be presented at random, or you can sort then by best, worst, and most controversial.

Dad Jokes : The best punny collection of laughs is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.

Tiny Tanks! ($0.99 → Free, 102.6 MB): Fight fire with fire in Tiny Tanks. Fans of classic gameplay.

Tiny Tanks is pure arcade goodness. You’re able to hone your skills by battling through 50 single player levels featuring upgradable tanks and eight unique enemies. Then challenge friends to one vs. one battles on the same device. Tiny Tanks includes three single player modes, two control options, and full stat tracking.

Tiny Tanks! is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 89 ratings.

PirTie ($0.99 → Free, 5.1 MB): Experience a world of color with PirTie. Anyone in need of a relaxing distraction.

PirTie is a color explosion mapped onto a sphere. You’re able to swipe to move the sphere and pinch to zoom in and out. A single tap will change the colors. A double tap will change the pattern. A triple tap will capture a photo. PirTie also supports TV-out.

PirTie is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 18 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

