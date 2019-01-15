Today’s Apps Gone Free: Digital Barometer S10, BigfootMoji and Blink
Blink’s minimal and clean design will help you get things done faster. Tap on an open space on the page and type what you want to record. The item will then be added to the top of the page. Tap on any item to give it one of two colors, which can indicate priority or whatever else you wish. Double-tap to archive items. Tap and hold to bring up additional options like editing, sharing, and the ability to move items to the top of the list.
Blink – Quick Memo is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 74 ratings.
Digital Barometer S10 provides as much information as you’ll ever need regarding barometric pressure. It displays the barometric pressure in real-time along with the associated conditions. You’re able to chart the pressure up to 14 days out as well. The app includes nine barometer units to choose from, and 20 background colors.
Digital Barometer S10 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 63 ratings.
BigfootMoji includes a whopping 80 stickers to share. You’re able to utilize it as a Messages sticker pack or as a third-party keyboard. Either way, you’ll have access to a wide range of Bigfoot faces and poses to share across your favorite apps.
BigfootMoji – Crazy Sasquatch & Bigfoot Emojis is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.