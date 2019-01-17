You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Dream Bubblez, Workout Buds and Cribbage HD

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
January 17, 2019

Burst the biggest bubble, share Workout Buds, and play Cribbage with today’s collection of apps and games.

Universal:

Dream Bubblez ($0.99 → Free, 55.4 MB): Burst the biggest bubble in Dream Bubblez. Fans of casual games.

Dream Bubblez will put you in a zen state of mind. All that is required of you is to tap and burst the biggest bubble on the screen. Bubbles will endlessly stream in, so keep an eye on the timer while trying to decipher which is the biggest. Make one mistake and the game is over. An untimed mode is available as well.

Dream Bubblez is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 13 ratings.

Cribbage HD ($4.99 → Free, 86.7 MB): A digital version of Cribbage from the same team that brought you Hearts Tournament, Spite and Malice, and Gin Rummy. Those who want to play Cribbage anytime, anywhere.

New to Cribbage? No problem. Cribbage HD helps you every single step of the way. You’re able to use hints to develop your skills and learn new strategies. If you’re unsure how a hand is scored, simply tap the “Explain” button for a breakdown. When you’ve mastered the basics you can take your skills online, compete locally against a friend, or challenge the AI. The game also includes voice chat, and the ability to personalize the cards.

Cribbage HD is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 6107 ratings.

Workout Buds ($0.99 → Free, 5.7 MB): Get inspired for a gym session by sharing Workout Buds stickers. Chatty types.

Workout Buds is from the some artist who brought you Avocado Stickers and Potato Stickers, so you know it’s going to be good. It features 15 animated stickers starring some workout buddies who are trying to put their best foot forward. Just peel and stick.

Workout Buds is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 8 ratings.

