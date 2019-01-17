Today’s Apps Gone Free: Dream Bubblez, Workout Buds and Cribbage HD
Universal:
Dream Bubblez will put you in a zen state of mind. All that is required of you is to tap and burst the biggest bubble on the screen. Bubbles will endlessly stream in, so keep an eye on the timer while trying to decipher which is the biggest. Make one mistake and the game is over. An untimed mode is available as well.
Dream Bubblez is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 13 ratings.
New to Cribbage? No problem. Cribbage HD helps you every single step of the way. You’re able to use hints to develop your skills and learn new strategies. If you’re unsure how a hand is scored, simply tap the “Explain” button for a breakdown. When you’ve mastered the basics you can take your skills online, compete locally against a friend, or challenge the AI. The game also includes voice chat, and the ability to personalize the cards.
Cribbage HD is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 6107 ratings.
Workout Buds is from the some artist who brought you Avocado Stickers and Potato Stickers, so you know it’s going to be good. It features 15 animated stickers starring some workout buddies who are trying to put their best foot forward. Just peel and stick.
Workout Buds is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 8 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.