Today’s Apps Gone Free: Duck Bumps, Speaky and Multi Translate
Universal:
Multi Translate is fast and efficient. First choose the language you want to translate from, and three other languages you want to translate to. You have more than 100 to choose from. Then either type or speak to translate. Multi Translate keeps a running history of everything you’ve translated, which is searchable via Spotlight. The app also includes iMessage support, Apple Watch support, and the ability to share results.
Multi Translate Voice is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 269 ratings.
Speaky is able to read any article or text from any website or app. Copy and paste a URL into Speaky or utilize the share extension, and it will automatically extract and read aloud the main content using an intelligent algorithm without any need for an internet connection. Speaky can also extract text from files stored on cloud services like iCloud Drive, Dropbox, Box, and OneDrive. Speaky includes multiple languages, playback speeds, text sizes, and highlighting colors to choose from.
Speaky – Article Voice Reader is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 314 ratings.
Duck Bumps is delightful chaos. Take control of one of the four colorful ducks on the screen and try to bump the others to score points. A bump on the head will cause a duck to turn into bits, and those bits can still result in other ducks getting bumped out. The first player to 10 points wins. The game can be played with up to four players on the same device. It also includes seven levels and random modifiers to mix up the gameplay.
Duck Bumps is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.