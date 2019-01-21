Today’s Apps Gone Free: Hardboiled, Magnus Kingdom of Chess and Star Rover
iPhone:
To search the sky, just hold your iPhone up in the air and Star Rover will tell you what you’re looking at. The app is able to calculate all objects in the sky in real-time, resulting in moon phases, planet positions, stars, and other objects appearing just the same as the real ones. Star Rover includes 120,000 stars, all 88 constellations, planets and their moons, the ability to manually search the sky, and detailed info for all items.
Star Rover – Stargazing Guide is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 684 ratings.
Universal:
Magnus Kingdom of Chess provides a fun way for your child to learn the basic rules and strategies of chess. As they progress through the game they’ll learn how each piece moves and captures, the notion of checkmate and simple checkmating patterns, how to make tactical moves, and techniques against a lone king. Children will also have the opportunity to play games versus a basic chess engine. Magnus Kingdom of Chess includes player profiles, a guided mode for your learners, and 10 languages to choose from.
Magnus Kingdom of Chess is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 17 ratings.
The world has been brought to its knees by a nuclear incident. Survivors of the blast must fight amongst themselves for supplies and resources. Play as Max and decide whether to help those in need or claim everything for yourself in the never-ending battle survive. Tap to move through deserted towns and cities, and tap on characters to interact. A turn-based combat system allows you to strategically utilize weapons you’ve picked up along the way to land blows or counter attacks. The game’s reputation system will determine if your actions lead to good or evil.
Hardboiled is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 57 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.