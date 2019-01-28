Today’s Apps Gone Free: Mount Burnmore, WorkBreaker and A Parcel of Courage
iPhone:
Studies have shown that sitting too long can be detrimental to your health and your focus. WorkBreaker will help you stay healthy and more productive by notifying you when to take a break based on what you need to accomplish for the day. Enter the number of sessions, and then customize how long you want to work and how long you want your breaks to be. Tap on start and get to work. You’ll receive push notifications when it’s time to take a break, and you can monitor the work timer via a convenient widget.
WorkBreaker is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 17 ratings.
Mount Burnmore gamifies your fitness activity. It transforms your calories burned into game energy, allowing you to complete puzzles and reach the top of the mountain. On your Apple Watch, tap to rotate tile pieces to create a path to the top. Each tap will zap some energy from your meter. Some tile pieces will need to be cleared as well with in-game items, which also cost energy. To replenish the energy, simply get up and go. The game includes online leaderboards so you can compete with friends.
Mount Burnmore is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 10 ratings.
Universal:
A Parcel of Courage tells the story of three brothers who came together to help their grandmother overcome her fear of flying so she could visit them. The story is told through highly interactive scenes, which will help your child stay engaged throughout. It also includes seven tasks to complete within the story.
A Parcel of Courage book for kids with puzzles is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 11 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.