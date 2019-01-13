You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Panmorphia, CALC Swift, Slide Tetromino and More

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
January 13, 2019

Collect elements and morph into an animal, crunch numbers, and slide pieces around to solve puzzles with today’s collection of apps and games.

Universal:

Panmorphia ($1.99 → Free, 140.1 MB): Explore a magical land in Panmorphia. Fans of point-and-click games.

Panmorphia is a magical place governed by the four elements of the Earth. Sentinels, once in a generation children born bound to the land, have the ability to wield the elements in times of need and travel through the aether. Explore Panmorphia and fill your amulet to fulfill your destiny. The game includes loads of puzzles to complete, two modes, a dynamic map, hint system, and original soundtrack.

Panmorphia is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 85 ratings.

CALC Swift ($0.99 → Free, 14.2 MB): Crunch numbers faster than ever before with CALC Swift. Students, teachers, and anyone else in need of a powerful calculator.

CALC Swift is a multi-functional scientific calculator that’ll make your daily calculations a breeze. It features both standard basic and scientific calculation functions, which can be accessed with a horizontal swipe. It includes more than 50 advanced functions in all. A history log allows you to pull up numbers at any time and copy them for use in other apps. CALC Swift also includes a widget, Spotlight search, Apple Watch support, and colorful themes to choose from.

CALC Swift is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 64 ratings.

Pinball Breaker Forever ($1.99 → Free, 32.7 MB): Protect the city from invaders by destroying the descending blocks in Pinball Breaker Forever. Fans of classic arcade gaming.

Pinball Breaker Forever successfully combines pinball and brick breaking mechanics to bring you one intense arcade experience. As the vibrant, neon blocks descend upon the city, it’s up to you to bash them to bits by tapping to fling the ball with your paddles. If the blocks reach the city’s skyline, it’s game over. The game features endless randomly generated levels, loads of power-ups, 15 types of mini-games, MFi support, and the ability to unlock all kinds of cosmetic upgrades.

Pinball Breaker Forever is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 219 ratings.

Slide Tetromino Premium ($0.99 → Free, 100.6 MB): Collect keys by melting the ice around them in Slide Tetromino. Fans of sliding puzzle games.

Each level includes a single flame, movable pieces, and very little room to operate in. It’s up to you to slide the pieces every which way in order to create a path from the frozen key to the flame. Levels aren’t timed, but your moves will be counted. The game includes a total of 100 levels.

Slide Tetromino Premium is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 752 ratings.

