Today’s Apps Gone Free: Puzzle Bonsai, Orsus, Animals for Kids and More
iPhone:
In Orsus, the name of the game is speed. You’re put in control of a high speed particle and your job is to avoid smashing it into gates for as long as possible. Just tap the sides of the screen to steer. The more gates you pass through, the faster things get. The game includes a total of five modes.
Orsus is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 7 ratings.
Universal:
Fleets of Heroes provides a futuristic take on a well-established genre. Erect structures in order to pump out resources, defense systems, and battle units. Strategically place turrets and traps around your borders to keep your enemies at bay while you take the fight to them. Items and resources can be traded with allies worldwide to increase your chances of survival. The game also includes a high stakes PvP system where you can win or forfeit your hard earned resources.
Fleets of Heroes is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 48 ratings.
Puzzle Bonsai is fun for the whole family. You’re able to select from three modes: words, numbers, and shapes. Each mode includes three difficulty levels. No matter which mode you choose, the general idea is place symbols on the tree in order to combine, subtract, flip, or reorder branches and solve the puzzles. The game includes 90 levels in all.
Puzzle Bonsai is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.
Animals for Kids! And More! covers a wide variety of topics through categories like pets, wild animals, fruits and vegetables, insects, colors, numbers, planets, flowers, and so much more. You’re able to put the app in slideshow mode and feed the information to your child, or you can set it to card quiz mode and have your child identify each word. The app includes over 300 total cards.
Animals For Kids! And More! is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 10 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.