Today’s Apps Gone Free: Scelta, Better Habits, Sentence Master and More
iPhone:
Better Habits helps you take the steps to better your life. Start off by creating a list of things that you’d like to start doing, stop doing, or get better at. Each entry can include a difficulty level, time to complete, and reminder. Then whenever you perform the habit, simply tap the rep button to make progress towards forming it. If you fail to perform the habit, however, you’ll lose portions of your progress. Once a habit’s rep meter has been filled, you can choose to continue on a higher difficulty level or simply consider it formed.
Better Habits: Habit Tracker is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 265 ratings.
Universal:
Use your wits and your tools to escape Fractal Space. Your journey begins in a foggy haze, with no recollection on how you arrived at this mysterious space station. You must forge ahead and solve a variety of puzzles by activating switches, accessing portals, coasting with your jetpack, and utilizing objects in your environment.
Fractal Space is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 29 ratings.
Scelta makes losing weight a game by having you achieve goals to earn points and compete in Game Center leaderboards. Set your weight loss goal for the week and get to work. Scelta requires you to record your weight on a daily basis, but it really focuses on weekly averages in order to provide a realistic view of your progress. If you achieve your weekly goal you’ll be rewarded with SP points, which are used to level up your character and advance your weight loss adventure. Scelta also includes HealthKit integration, weekly graphs, and the ability to hear and feel your weight.
Scelta monitor weight progress is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 279 ratings.
Sentence Master allows you to improve your language skills in an entertaining way. In each level you’re presented with a collection of words that must be unscrambled. Tap on the words in the correct order before time expires to move on to the next. Each mistake will cost you precious seconds, so move quickly but efficiently. The game also includes an online multiplayer mode, and achievements and leaderboards.
Sentence Builder Master is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 702 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.