Today’s Apps Gone Free: Spite and Malice, Tweety and Towaga
Universal:
Play as a masked sorcerer perched atop the legendary Temple of Towaga. You’re objective is to fight off the monsters lurking in the darkness using your light beam. As the monsters descend upon the temple from all angles, highlight them with your beam and release to exercise. When times get tough, unleash your super light beam to cover large swaths of enemies. The game includes six chapters in all.
Towaga is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 60 ratings.
Unleash your inner demon with the fiendishly fun Spite & Malice. Your goal is to be the first person to play all of the cards from your own pile by placing them on the middle piles in numerical order. Don’t worry about the suits of the cards because in Spite & Malice they don’t mean a thing. Just remember that the best way to beat your opponent is to block them from ever playing their cards. The game includes a single player mode, and online real-time and turn-based multiplayer.
Spite & Malice is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 6161 ratings.
Before you do anything, you’ll have to link your Twitter accounts with Tweety. You can then customize the widget in order to fit how you use Twitter. Tweety allows you to adjust which accounts are showing tweets, how often they update, how much information is displayed, and whether or not you want quick actions. Tweety is also able to open tweets in Safari, the Twitter app, Tweetbot, or Twitterrific.
Tweety Pro Widgets for Twitter is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 33 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.