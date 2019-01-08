Today’s Apps Gone Free: Star Rover HD, Bad Hungry Monster, My Pairing and More
iPhone:
Evolv features training programs and workouts for any schedule, goal, or fitness level. You’re able to choose from a wide variety of custom programs including Strength, Total Body Conditioning, Bodyweight, and more. If you don’t have time for a full program, simply choose a workout that fits your schedule. The instructional videos are all easy to follow regardless if you’re at home or at the gym. The app also includes custom program building, stat tracking, achievements, and the ability to join fitness programs with friends.
Evolv – Workout Planner is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 11 ratings.
My Pairing is a flight attendant’s dream app. It allows you to figure out and decode pairings that you’d like to pick up or trade. The app provides position numbers which indicate the position you will fly, where on the aircraft you’ll work, and your duties on the aircraft. It works for both domestic and international flights.
My Pairing is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 35 ratings.
Universal:
The big, bad monster in the village has been injured and is no longer able to feed himself. Chaca, being the good family member that he is, has decided to step in and tend to the bad monster. Control Chaca’s running with the left button and his direction with the right in order to run eggs back and forth to the bad monster without succumbing to the enemies running across the screen. The game includes more than 20 levels and numerous monsters.
Bad Hungry Monster is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 27 ratings.
iPad:
To search the sky, just hold your iPad up in the air and Star Rover HD will tell you what you’re looking at. The app is able to calculate all objects in the sky in real-time, resulting in moon phases, planet positions, stars, and other objects appearing just the same as the real ones. Star Rover HD includes 120,000 stars, all 88 constellations, planets and their moons, the ability to manually search the sky, and detailed info for all items.
Star Rover HD – Night Sky Map is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 525 ratings.
