Today’s Apps Gone Free: Stickyboard 2, Smash Puck, Stopwatches and More

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
January 14, 2019

Turn any iPad into a whiteboard, knock pucks into holes, and time any event with today’s collection of apps and games.

iPhone:

Stopwatches for you ($0.99 → Free, 21.1 MB): Time any event in your life with Stopwatches. Athletes and anyone else in need of a customizable stopwatch.

Stopwatches is simple, clean, and effective. You’re able to create as many stopwatches as necessary. Each stopwatch can take on a different color and title. Just tap to start and stop any stopwatch in your list. Stopwatches will continue to run in the background even if the app is closed.

Stopwatches for you is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.

Universal:

Smash Puck ($1.99 → Free, 109.5 MB): Knock the pucks into the hole by any means necessary in Smash Puck. Fans of arcade and billiards-style games.

Smash Puck is a combination of a few of your favorite things. It has elements of billiards, pinball, and curling with magnets, portals, and moving platforms thrown in as well. The object of the game is to knock pucks around the playing surface and into the hole within the target number of shots. Just slide your finger backwards and release to fire. The game includes 120 levels.

Smash Puck is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 68 ratings.

Cubes : brain teaser ($0.99 → Free, 303.1 MB): Move cubes to recreate patterns in Cubes. Fans of brain teasers.

Cubes is good clean fun. The idea is to move cubes around the screen with a swipe in order to recreate the patterns. The catch is that all of the cubes move in unison, so the only way to rearrange them is to push them up against the various barriers. The game includes 127 levels in all.

Cubes : brain teaser is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 33 ratings.

iPad:

Stickyboard 2 ($4.99 → Free, 2.4 MB): Stickyboard turns your iPad into a giant whiteboard with a never-ending stack of sticky notes. Anyone who needs to track thoughts or map ideas.

Sticky notes of different sizes and colors can be created by double-tapping on the whiteboard. They can also be moved and resized with a tap and drag of your finger. You’re able to select and organize multiple sticky notes by first dragging your finger over them, and then using three-finger swipe gestures to choose a layout. The app also includes the ability to write on the whiteboard with different colored markers, undo and redo, a gallery view, and the ability to share your stickies as a PDF or text.

Stickyboard 2 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 192 ratings.

