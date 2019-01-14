Today’s Apps Gone Free: Stickyboard 2, Smash Puck, Stopwatches and More
iPhone:
Stopwatches is simple, clean, and effective. You’re able to create as many stopwatches as necessary. Each stopwatch can take on a different color and title. Just tap to start and stop any stopwatch in your list. Stopwatches will continue to run in the background even if the app is closed.
Stopwatches for you is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.
Universal:
Smash Puck is a combination of a few of your favorite things. It has elements of billiards, pinball, and curling with magnets, portals, and moving platforms thrown in as well. The object of the game is to knock pucks around the playing surface and into the hole within the target number of shots. Just slide your finger backwards and release to fire. The game includes 120 levels.
Smash Puck is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 68 ratings.
Cubes is good clean fun. The idea is to move cubes around the screen with a swipe in order to recreate the patterns. The catch is that all of the cubes move in unison, so the only way to rearrange them is to push them up against the various barriers. The game includes 127 levels in all.
Cubes : brain teaser is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 33 ratings.
iPad:
Sticky notes of different sizes and colors can be created by double-tapping on the whiteboard. They can also be moved and resized with a tap and drag of your finger. You’re able to select and organize multiple sticky notes by first dragging your finger over them, and then using three-finger swipe gestures to choose a layout. The app also includes the ability to write on the whiteboard with different colored markers, undo and redo, a gallery view, and the ability to share your stickies as a PDF or text.
Stickyboard 2 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 192 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.