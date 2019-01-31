You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Taps, Vertigo and Comish

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
January 31, 2019

Tap your way to victory, travel through a parallel universe, and try to become the richest broker on Wall Street with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

Universal:

Taps: Beautifully Simple ($1.99 → Free, 68.5 MB): Tap your way to victory in Taps. Fans of casual puzzle games.

The beauty of Taps is in its simplicity. It features four different playing styles, all of which follow the same basic rule of tapping tiles to recreate a grid of numbers. Tap once to increase the value of a tile and its adjacent tiles. Tap again to decrease. That’s really all there is to it. The game includes four playing styles, 400 levels, and an infinite number of custom games.

Taps: Beautifully Simple is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 51 ratings.

Vertigo – Binaural Beats ($1.99 → Free, 26.2 MB): Travel through a parallel universe in Vertigo. Fans of one-touch games.

Vertigo provides a zen-like gaming experience with its addictive gameplay and soothing soundtrack. The object of the game is to guide the glowing dot safely through the obstacle-filled courses while collecting other dots. Simply place your finger anywhere on the screen and swipe to move the dot. One collision with an obstacle and it’s game over. The dots collected can be used to unlock additional themes.

Vertigo – Binaural Beats is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.

Comish – The Stockbroker Sim! ($0.99 → Free, 162.1 MB): Become the richest broker on Wall Street in Comish. Casual gamers.

The year is 1987, and Wall Street is calling your name. Take the money from your clients and swing for the fences with the aim of becoming crazy rich. You’re able to buy and sell shares in 11 fictional companies, and use breaking news to help make informed investment decisions. Participate in weekly “Invest-A-Contest” tournaments to win Amazon gift cards.

Comish – The Stockbroker Sim! is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 60 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

