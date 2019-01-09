Today’s Apps Gone Free: Taps, Xmart Calculator, Piercing Photo Editor FX and More
iPhone:
Idyoma will help you learn a new language through conversation. It connects you with language learners in your area who already speak the language you’re trying to learn and who are interested in learning the language you already know. This mutually benefits both parties, allowing you to speak in each other’s native language. Simply set up a profile by choosing languages you want to learn and those you already speak well, determine proficiency, and start browsing profiles.
idyoma – learn languages is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 46 ratings.
Universal:
Piercing Photo Editor FX allows you to see what your next piercing will look like without getting pierced. Either take a new profile photo within the app or import one from your library. Then simply choose piercings from six different categories: facial, lips, ears, nose, tongue, and navel. You’re able to resize and reposition the piercings in order to achieve the perfect look. You’re also able to share your final creations via social media.
Piercing Photo Editor FX is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 17 ratings.
The beauty of Taps is in its simplicity. It features four different playing styles, all of which follow the same basic rule of tapping tiles to recreate a grid of numbers. Tap once to increase the value of a tile and its adjacent tiles. Tap again to decrease. That’s really all there is to it. The game includes four playing styles, 400 levels, and an infinite number of custom games.
Taps: Beautifully Simple is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 40 ratings.
Xmart Calculator isn’t your everyday calculator. It’s focused on helping you quickly save and recall information. As you calculate, you’ll receive instant results. You’re able to save the results or entire equations to history, and edit their names to provide context. Results and equations can be recalled or shared at any time. Additional function keys can be accessed with a right to left swipe across the keyboard. The app also includes the ability to search history via Spotlight, iMessage support, and Apple Watch support.
Xmart Calculator Pro is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 137 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.