Today’s Apps Gone Free: TimeMap, Retro Pixel and Essential Oils Guide
iPhone:
Are you ready to take on the Retro Pixel challenge? The game includes 80 handcrafted levels that simply require you to reach the gate, wherever it may be hiding. You’re able to control the single pixel by placing your fingers on either half of the screen. The emulated CRT effects and 8-bit soundtrack further the retro feel of the game.
Retro Pixel is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.
Universal:
Essential Oils Guide includes four different sections: community, application, single oils, and oil blends. Each section includes detailed information to ensure you get the most of out your essential oils. You’re also able to browse through categories, search for something specific, add notes, and save your favorites.
Essential Oils Guide: doTERRA is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3-star rating with a total of 54 ratings.
TimeMap will help put your world into perspective. You’re able to search its database of 120,000 cities by name and add as many as you like to your personal list and the realtime map. The map view can be customized to show seconds, country flags, and 12- or 24-hour formats. The list view displays the current time along with sunrise and sunset times.
TimeMap is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 15 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.