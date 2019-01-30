Today’s Apps Gone Free: TOEIC, Wild Unicorn Animal Stickers and TeeVee
Practice and prepare for the official TOEIC test, share fun stickers, and track your favorite TV shows with today’s collection of apps and games.
Universal:
The Wild Unicorn Squad is made up of a crazy bunch of animals that can be shared amongst friends. You’ll find 14 vibrant and adorable stickers in this pack. Just peel and stick into your messages.
Wild Unicorn Animal Stickers is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 23 ratings.
TeeVee 3 makes tracking your shows an absolute pleasure thanks to its bold interface. It allows you to search for your favorite shows by name and add them to a personal list. The list consists of large banners that show how many days are remaining until the next episode for each show. Tap on a banner to view more details including episode overviews, cast, and general story information. TeeVee 3 can notify you via push when a new episode is airing, and you can export all of the data to your calendar.
TeeVee 3 – Your TV Shows Guru is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3-star rating with a total of 755 ratings.
The Test of English for International Communication is designed to measure everyday English skills in an international environment. The TOEIC app will help you practice and prepare for the official test, or simply help improve English skills. It includes more than 400 questions divided into seven categories, 20 practice tests, and 14 simulation tests. The categories cover all aspects of the test: Photos, Question-Response, Short Conversations, Short Talks, Incomplete Sentences, Text Completion, and Reading Comprehension. TOEIC is able to track your times and scores, and provides feedback on your strengths and weaknesses.
TOEIC Test-Improve your score is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 73 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.