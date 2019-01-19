Today’s Apps Gone Free: Weple Habit, Mochu Sky Ranger and Son of the Sun
iPhone:
Weple will help you become a better you. Start off by creating a list of positive habits you’d like to add to your daily routine. Habits can take on different icons and colors in order to help you distinguish them. You’re also able to determine how often you want to perform each habit. Weple’s calendar view provides an overview of all of your habits, and when you complete one, just give it a tap to record it. A handy lock screen widget makes it even easier to reference your daily habits.
Weple Habit – Daily Routine is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 16 ratings.
Universal:
Son of the Sun provides an interactive experience for the whole family. It tells the story of Father Sun and his sunbeam children as they explore the universe. The story includes 20 interactive slides, more than 150 animations and interactions, 200 sounds, 15 characters, and more than 30 minutes of original music. A bonus matching game with three difficulty levels can be enjoyed when the story is over.
SON of the SUN & WIZARD LIZARD is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.
Mochu Sky Ranger makes learning a new language fun. Take flight in a little helicopter and soar through colorful worlds. Tap to launch tasty vegetables at crummy candy obstacles and shatter them to pieces. For each candy obstacle destroyed, a syllable will be unlocked. Shatter enough and you’ll learn a new word. Mochu Sky Ranger includes four languages to choose from, seven worlds to explore, and a blue light filter.
Mochu Sky Ranger – Learn English, Spanish, French and Italian is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 63 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.