Today’s Apps Gone Free: Wildfulness, 5th Grade Math Testing Prep and Calendarium
Universal:
5th Grade Math Testing Prep will help any child increase their math knowledge. They’re able to work through test questions covering topics on a 5th grade level including algebra, angles, critical thinking, order of operations, and word problems. Test results will reveal where your child is struggling and where they shine, and you can share them with a teacher or parent via email. The app includes support for multiple students, password protection, and the ability to customize the test.
5th Grade Math Testing Prep is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 61 ratings.
Wildfulness allows you to spend some time among the trees. It includes 10 animated and beautifully hand drawn scenes to choose from. The high quality 3-D soundscapes provide a truly immersive experience. You’ll have no issue finding something for every mood. The app also includes a handy timer, and HealthKit integration.
Wildfulness: Meditate & Relax is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 153 ratings.
Calendarium helps you live in the present and the past. The top portion of the screen displays today’s date, the week of the year, sunrise and sunset times, and the number of days that have passed and are left in the year. The bottom portion includes all of the historical events and major holidays that occurred on this very day. Tap and hold on an event or holiday to share it via Twitter, Facebook, Messages, or email.
Calendarium – About this Day is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1107 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.