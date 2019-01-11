You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: World War 2 History, Name Skillz, Potato Sticker Pack and More

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
January 11, 2019

Learn about World War 2, master remembering names, and share fun potato stickers with today’s collection of apps.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

Name Skillz: Remember Names ($4.99 → Free, 31.3 MB): Master remembering names with Name Skillz. Everyone.

Name Skillz makes it easy to remember the names of people you have met. It teaches you the technique of turning names into pictures. You can then practice learning the most common names in the U.S. through flashcards. Name Skillz allows you to test your newly acquired skills on virtual groups of people. The app includes over 200 common names, progress tracking, and awards to earn.

Name Skillz: Remember Names is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 12 ratings.

Universal:

Potato Sticker Pack ($0.99 → Free, 11.5 MB): Share some fun with Potato Sticker Pack. Chatty types.

Potato Sticker Pack is loaded with hilarious and fun spuds to share. The 36 animated potato stickers will brighten the day of anyone who receives one thanks to the delightful hand-drawn designs! This sticker pack was created by the same developer as Avocado Stickers.

Potato Sticker Pack is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 20 ratings.

Avocado Stickers ($0.99 → Free, 14.9 MB): Get the conversation started with Avocado Stickers. Sticker collectors.

There’s an avocado sticker for every occasion and conversation. The 57 hilarious stickers will help you show your appreciation for food, display how you’re feeling, or just liven up a conversation.

Avocado Stickers is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 346 ratings.

iPad:

World War 2 History: WW2 ($4.99 → Free, 260.2 MB): Get a complete overview of the biggest conflict in history with World War 2 History. Everyone from kids to adults.

World War 2 History provides a truly immersive experience. The content is broken up into nine periods, covering all major battles and events in detail. More than 600 stunning photographs tell the tale of war, and 35 rare video clips provide glimpses into major battles. The app also includes famous speeches from important figures, eight extensive timelines, and an easy to navigate interface.

World War 2 History: WW2 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 49 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

