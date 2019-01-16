You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: YoWindow, Cycles and Hack Run

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
January 16, 2019

See what the weather is like, complete meaningful tasks, and hack into a computer system to discover secrets with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

Cycles – Daily Habit Creator ($0.99 → Free, 56.8 MB): Complete meaningful tasks every day with Cycles. Those who frequently procrastinate.

Cycles will motivate you to reach your goals no matter how simple or complex. It works for everything from remembering to hydrate to quitting smoking. Simply name your habit or choose from a list of suggestions, and decide how many checkpoints you need and how often you want to repeat the habit. Every time you complete a checkpoint, swipe left to right to partially fill the circle. The app also includes the ability to temporarily mute habits, motivational notifications, and Apple Watch support.

Cycles – Daily Habit Creator is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 49 ratings.

Universal:

YoWindow Weather ($2.99 → Free, 68.9 MB): Have a look out the window to see what the conditions are like with this fun weather app. YoWindow is ideal for anyone looking for more than just a list of temperatures from their weather app.

YoWindow is all about watching the weather. You’re presented with a quick look at the current time, temperature, and conditions. Slide your finger from left to right across the screen to scroll time forward and watch as the scene changes to reflect what it’ll be like later on in the day. YoWindow also includes a seven-day forecast and six scenes to choose from.

YoWindow Weather is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 2221 ratings.

Hack RUN ($2.99 → Free, 48.4 MB): An adventure game that requires you to hack into a mysterious organization’s computer system to uncover their secrets. Those who have always wanted to be hackers and enjoy text-based games.

Hack Run is about as old school as you can get. You’re required to use command prompts to dig deeper into the system, and you’ll be rewarded for discovering new information. The game includes more than 50 levels, a list of your achievements, and tips and tricks in case you get stuck.

Hack RUN is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 3453 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

