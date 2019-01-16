Today’s Apps Gone Free: YoWindow, Cycles and Hack Run
iPhone:
Cycles will motivate you to reach your goals no matter how simple or complex. It works for everything from remembering to hydrate to quitting smoking. Simply name your habit or choose from a list of suggestions, and decide how many checkpoints you need and how often you want to repeat the habit. Every time you complete a checkpoint, swipe left to right to partially fill the circle. The app also includes the ability to temporarily mute habits, motivational notifications, and Apple Watch support.
Cycles – Daily Habit Creator is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 49 ratings.
Universal:
YoWindow is all about watching the weather. You’re presented with a quick look at the current time, temperature, and conditions. Slide your finger from left to right across the screen to scroll time forward and watch as the scene changes to reflect what it’ll be like later on in the day. YoWindow also includes a seven-day forecast and six scenes to choose from.
YoWindow Weather is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 2221 ratings.
Hack Run is about as old school as you can get. You’re required to use command prompts to dig deeper into the system, and you’ll be rewarded for discovering new information. The game includes more than 50 levels, a list of your achievements, and tips and tricks in case you get stuck.
Hack RUN is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 3453 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.