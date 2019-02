Turn any iPhone into a personal photo booth, set off on a galactic adventure, and break the code with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

4tomatic ($0.99 → Free, 15.5 MB): Stitch selfies together with 4tomatic. Those who want to have some fun with photography.

4tomatic turns your iPhone into a personal photo booth. Position yourself within the viewfinder and tap the shutter button. The app will begin to take four photos in succession while allowing for a little time in between to change your expression. A signal light above the viewfinder will warn you when the next shot is about to happen. After the four photos have been taken, they’re automatically stitched together into a strip. You can then apply different filters and frame colors before sharing.

4tomatic is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 7 ratings.

Universal:

Coin Wars | Win Real Stuff ($0.99 → Free, 186.7 MB): Compete in coin flipping battles in Coin Wars. Fans of casual games.

Coin Wars allows you to compete against players from all over the world in coin flipping battles for real prizes. In the game’s head-to-head mode, heads always wins. In the case of a tie, the coins will go into a pot and you’ll flip for the pot. In the game’s three, four, and five-player modes, you’ll want to be the odd player out. Weekly contests allow you to play for real cash prizes.

Coin Wars | Win Real Stuff is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 28 ratings.

Out There Chronicles – Ep. 1 ($1.99 → Free, 88.6 MB): Set off on a galactic adventure in Out There Chronicles. Fans of game books.

Out There Chronicles is an interactive game book based on the acclaimed space exploration game, Out There; but you don’t have to have experienced the original to enjoy this adventure. After having been kept in cryostasis for a very long time, you find yourself on a planet colonized by humans who have fled Earth. It’s up to you to develop relationships, learn the language of alien races and discover their cultures, and make decisions that change your fate. The game includes beautiful illustrations by Benjamin Carré, captivating music, and an original story by FibreTigre.

Out There Chronicles – Ep. 1 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 133 ratings.

Smash the Code ($0.99 → Free, 28.4 MB): Break the secret four-digit code in Smash the Code. Those who enjoys logic puzzle games.

This is the type of game that will kick start your brain and get those juices flowing in the morning. You’re provided with 10 attempts to guess the secret four-digit code. After each attempt you’ll receive a hint. Use the hints to progressively work your way to the correct code. The game includes single and hot-seat multiplayer modes, and online leaderboards.

Smash the Code is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 97 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.

at the time it goes free. The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.

The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.