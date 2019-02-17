Today’s Apps Gone Free: Addition & Subtraction Kids K2, RememberWhen and PixelWakker
RememberWhen helps keep track of important relationship events like the beginning of it all, your wedding anniversary, Valentine’s Day, and birthdays. It also provides traditional anniversary gift ideas. The app includes the ability to customize your entry with a photo, add your own events and reminders, and share it all via Facebook or email.
RememberWhen is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 105 ratings.
Addition & Subtraction Kids K2 was designed to help your first grader work on their math skills at home. It’s loaded with more than 350 addition and subtraction games that will have your child coloring, solving puzzles, shooting arrows, popping balloons, and meeting zany characters. The variety of content ensures your child will never get bored while learning to work with numbers up to three digits.
Addition & Subtraction Kids K2 is available for free today only (02/17). It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 24 ratings.
PixelWakker allows you to import any photo from your library or capture a new one from within the app. You can then choose from 20 different pixel art effects. You’re able to independently adjust the frequency and intensity of each effect via sliders. Your final creations can be saved or shared via your favorite social networks.
PixelWakker is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 41 ratings.
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.