You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Animatix, Tom the Tow Truck, Kroo and More

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Animatix, Tom the Tow Truck, Kroo and More

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
February 1, 2019

Turn photos into animated works of art, roam around Car City, and compete in live betting contests with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

Kroo Sports ($0.99 → Free, 144.2 MB): Compete in live betting contests and sports related trivia games with Kroo Sports. Sports fans.

Kroo Sports provides all of the thrill of betting on sports without any of the risk. You’re able to pick daily matchups, answer trivia questions, bet on spreads, money lines, and/or totals to earn credits every day. Kroo Sports also allows you to bet on the outcomes of live player at-bats in MLB games and live team drives in NFL games to earn even more credits. Then use the credits to get free or discounted tickets to your favorite team games in the in-app Kroo Store.

Kroo Sports is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 30 ratings.

VideoShowHero | Video Editor to Make & Edit Movies ($4.99 → Free, 61.0 MB): Edit video like a pro with VideoShowHero. Those in need of an all-in-one solution.

VideoShowHero was designed with everyone in mind. You simply won’t find another video editor with more features and functionality. It allows you to trim, merge, blur, resize and rotate, and slow down clips. You’re also able to attach music, overlay text, apply filters, and slap on static and animated stickers. Completed videos can be shared any way you like.

VideoShowHero | Video Editor to Make & Edit Movies is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 408 ratings.

Universal:

Tom the Tow Truck of Car City ($2.99 → Free, 59.4 MB): Explore a city and take care of vehicles in Tom the Tow Truck of Car City. Parents with children ages two through five.

Tom the Tow Truck of Car City is an open-ended environment for your child to enjoy. They’re able to roam around Car City enjoying the scenery while interacting with various elements. When they’re done touring, your child can repair damage to vehicles and dress them up as animals. The game includes fan favorite vehicles from the cartoon including Amber the Ambulance, Mat the Police Car, Ethan the Dump Truck, Suzy the Little Pink Car, Ben the Tractor, and more.

Tom the Tow Truck of Car City is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 194 ratings.

Animatix – Photo Animation ($1.99 → Free, 47.3 MB): Turn photos into animations and cartoons with Animatix. Creative types.

Animatix breathes new life into your static photos by adding waves of motion. You’re able to apply any one of the 24 animation styles and 12 effects with a tap. Adjustments to the amplitude, frequency, and tempo of the animations can be made via sliders. Finished projects can be shared as GIFs, videos, or Live Photos via your favorite social networks or simply saved to the camera roll.

Animatix – Photo Animation is available for free today only (02/01). It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 218 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

Mentioned apps

Free
Kroo - Sports Predictions
Kroo - Sports Predictions
The Kroo
Free
VideoShowHero | Video Editor
VideoShowHero | Video Editor
Fuzzy Sword, LLC
Free
Tom the Tow Truck of Car City
Tom the Tow Truck of Car City
Mini Mango
Free
Animatix - Photo Animation
Animatix - Photo Animation
Code Organa

Related articles

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Taps, Vertigo and Comish
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Taps, Vertigo and Comish
Today’s Apps Gone Free: TOEIC, Wild Unicorn Animal Stickers and TeeVee
Today’s Apps Gone Free: TOEIC, Wild Unicorn Animal Stickers and TeeVee
Nothing found :(
Try something else