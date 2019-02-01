Today’s Apps Gone Free: Animatix, Tom the Tow Truck, Kroo and More
iPhone:
Kroo Sports provides all of the thrill of betting on sports without any of the risk. You’re able to pick daily matchups, answer trivia questions, bet on spreads, money lines, and/or totals to earn credits every day. Kroo Sports also allows you to bet on the outcomes of live player at-bats in MLB games and live team drives in NFL games to earn even more credits. Then use the credits to get free or discounted tickets to your favorite team games in the in-app Kroo Store.
Kroo Sports is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 30 ratings.
VideoShowHero was designed with everyone in mind. You simply won’t find another video editor with more features and functionality. It allows you to trim, merge, blur, resize and rotate, and slow down clips. You’re also able to attach music, overlay text, apply filters, and slap on static and animated stickers. Completed videos can be shared any way you like.
VideoShowHero | Video Editor to Make & Edit Movies is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 408 ratings.
Universal:
Tom the Tow Truck of Car City is an open-ended environment for your child to enjoy. They’re able to roam around Car City enjoying the scenery while interacting with various elements. When they’re done touring, your child can repair damage to vehicles and dress them up as animals. The game includes fan favorite vehicles from the cartoon including Amber the Ambulance, Mat the Police Car, Ethan the Dump Truck, Suzy the Little Pink Car, Ben the Tractor, and more.
Tom the Tow Truck of Car City is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 194 ratings.
Animatix breathes new life into your static photos by adding waves of motion. You’re able to apply any one of the 24 animation styles and 12 effects with a tap. Adjustments to the amplitude, frequency, and tempo of the animations can be made via sliders. Finished projects can be shared as GIFs, videos, or Live Photos via your favorite social networks or simply saved to the camera roll.
Animatix – Photo Animation is available for free today only (02/01). It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 218 ratings.
Developers:
