Today’s Apps Gone Free: Color Query, WordPack and Scroll ’n Roll
iPhone:
Color Query puts you in the know. Just point your iPhone at a wall or other object and snap a photo. Color Query will analyze the photo to determine its name and properties like RGB, CMYK, HSB, and HEX. You’re also able to compare colors to five standard pallets, adjust colors, view variations, and save up to 15 samples.
Color Query Pro is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 14 ratings.
Universal:
Scroll ’n Roll can be practical, but it can also be a lot of fun thanks to Emoji support. You’re able to pepper every kind of Emoji into your message text and have it displayed across the screen. The speed of the scroll, font, color of the text, and size of the text can all be adjusted in a variety of ways.
Scroll ‘n Roll Text Scrolling is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 150 ratings.
WordPack takes your words and turns them into works of art. Enter custom text or import text from a URL. Then choose one of the more than 120 shapes, 45 fonts, and 80 color themes and WordPack will morph the text into something beautiful. You’re able to share your works of art via your favorite social network or simply save them to your camera roll.
WordPack: Word Cloud Generator is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 33 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.