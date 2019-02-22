Today’s Apps Gone Free: Da Vinci Eye, NOTE’d, RadioApp and More
iPhone:
Choose any one of the 35 fantastic notebook styles, and then add text notes, audio memos, location data, and images. Notebooks can be renamed, passcode locked, rearranged, and backed up and restored via Dropbox. The app also includes the ability to bookmark notes, view all of the notes from all of your notebooks at once, and share notes via Twitter, SMS, or email.
NOTE’d is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 828 ratings.
Universal:
RadioApp operates like a classic radio, analog tuner and all. Just swipe across the tuner to change stations. RadioApp will display the name of the station and song as long as they’re available. You’re also able to favorite stations, search for something specific, and set a sleep timer. The app includes an AM tuner and international stations as well.
RadioApp Pro is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 2589 ratings.
With Da Vinci Eye, anyone can make amazing art. Grab a blank piece of paper and load an image you’d like to draw from your camera roll. Place your iPhone or iPad above or behind your canvas, allowing Da Vinci Eye to act as a sort of virtual projector. You can then use this to trace the image or simply as a way to check proportions during free-hand drawing. Da Vinci Eye also includes built-in lessons, optional grid and strobe modes, filters, and tutorials.
Da Vinci Eye: Anyone Can Draw is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 46 ratings.
Fleets of Heroes provides a futuristic take on a well-established genre. Erect structures in order to pump out resources, defense systems, and battle units. Strategically place turrets and traps around your borders to keep your enemies at bay while you take the fight to them. Items and resources can be traded with allies worldwide to increase your chances of survival. The game also includes a high stakes PvP system where you can win or forfeit your hard earned resources.
Fleets of Heroes is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 175 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.