You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Da Vinci Eye, NOTE’d, RadioApp and More

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Da Vinci Eye, NOTE’d, RadioApp and More

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
February 22, 2019

Learn to draw, take beautiful notes, and stream local radio with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

NOTE’d ($1.99 → Free, 19.9 MB): This digital notebook is not only easy to use, but also easy on the eyes. Those who need to categorize notes or thoughts.

Choose any one of the 35 fantastic notebook styles, and then add text notes, audio memos, location data, and images. Notebooks can be renamed, passcode locked, rearranged, and backed up and restored via Dropbox. The app also includes the ability to bookmark notes, view all of the notes from all of your notebooks at once, and share notes via Twitter, SMS, or email.

NOTE’d is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 828 ratings.

Universal:

RadioApp Pro ($14.99 → Free, 13.2 MB): Tune into local radio stations with RadioApp. Enjoy local radio.

RadioApp operates like a classic radio, analog tuner and all. Just swipe across the tuner to change stations. RadioApp will display the name of the station and song as long as they’re available. You’re also able to favorite stations, search for something specific, and set a sleep timer. The app includes an AM tuner and international stations as well.

RadioApp Pro is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 2589 ratings.

Da Vinci Eye: Anyone Can Draw ($3.99 → Free, 33.2 MB): Learn to draw or perfect your craft with Da Vinci Eye. Any level of artist.

With Da Vinci Eye, anyone can make amazing art. Grab a blank piece of paper and load an image you’d like to draw from your camera roll. Place your iPhone or iPad above or behind your canvas, allowing Da Vinci Eye to act as a sort of virtual projector. You can then use this to trace the image or simply as a way to check proportions during free-hand drawing. Da Vinci Eye also includes built-in lessons, optional grid and strobe modes, filters, and tutorials.

Da Vinci Eye: Anyone Can Draw is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 46 ratings.

Fleets of Heroes ($1.99 → Free, 484.7 MB): Establish and defend a base in the far reaches of the universe in Fleets of Heroes. Fans of strategy games.

Fleets of Heroes provides a futuristic take on a well-established genre. Erect structures in order to pump out resources, defense systems, and battle units. Strategically place turrets and traps around your borders to keep your enemies at bay while you take the fight to them. Items and resources can be traded with allies worldwide to increase your chances of survival. The game also includes a high stakes PvP system where you can win or forfeit your hard earned resources.

Fleets of Heroes is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 175 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

Mentioned apps

Free
NOTE'd
NOTE'd
Suxxexx
Free
RadioApp Pro
RadioApp Pro
Tal Shrestha
Free
Da Vinci Eye: Anyone Can Draw
Da Vinci Eye: Anyone Can Draw
Cube MG LLC
Free
Fleets of Heroes
Fleets of Heroes
Inner Hero LLC

Related articles

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Pepi Doctor, 3rd Grade Reading and Son of the Sun and the Wizard Lizard
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Pepi Doctor, 3rd Grade Reading and Son of the Sun and the Wizard Lizard
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Remote Drive, The Great Coffee App and Pixel Boat Rush
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Remote Drive, The Great Coffee App and Pixel Boat Rush
Nothing found :(
Try something else