Today’s Apps Gone Free: Dog Trainer, Symmetrain, Adventure Beyond Time and More

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
February 9, 2019

Train your dog, spot differences, and adventure beyond time with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

Dog Trainer with Whistle ($2.99 → Free, 42.9 MB): Train your dog with this helpful collection of tools. Anyone with a dog.

Dog Trainer provides all of the tools you need to help your pooch reach their true potential. The dog whistle features a range from 0 to 40,000 Hz, and the dog clicker features five sounds to choose from. Both the whistle and the clicker include a wide variety of lessons that’ll help you train your dog to respond to its name, sit, stand, lay down, stay, spin, and much more. The app also includes a collection of stickers to share, and a collection of other common animal sounds to help train your dog.

Dog Trainer with Whistle is available for free today only (02/09). It has a 4-star rating with a total of 24 ratings.

Universal:

The Great Photo App ($2.99 → Free, 66.7 MB): Learn how to take better photos with The Great Photo App. Everyone from beginners to pros.

The Great Photo App will teach you the foundations of the art of photography through written content and interactive lessons. The app includes three main categories: Basics, Light, and Composition. The categories will cover everything from shutter speed and aperture to depth of field and light setups for studios. Just grab your camera and get to work.

The Great Photo App is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 636 ratings.

Symmetrain ($0.99 → Free, 46.9 MB): Speed down rails and spot the differences in the environments in Symmetrain. Fans of puzzle games.

Pick a train and your journey will begin. As your train speeds ahead you must try to pick out the trees, bushes, rock formations, and other objects that are on one side of the tracks and not the other. If you miss a difference or tap incorrectly, your train will get delayed. If it gets delayed too much it will disappear from sight and the game will be over. You can pull the emergency brake to slow things down for a bit when things get hectic and get your thoughts straight. The game includes eight environments, iCloud integration, and achievements and leaderboards via Game Center.

Symmetrain is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 430 ratings.

Adventure Beyond Time ($1.99 → Free, 79.6 MB): Uncover an island’s secrets in search of an elusive doctor in Adventure Beyond Time. Fans of classic point-and-click gaming.

Adventure Beyond Time takes players on a journey across a mysterious island. Lost and without a way off the island, you must pursue the ever-elusive Dr. Teresa Von Awesome to get some answers. Make your way through 150 atmospheric environments in search of clues, and collect more than 100 unique items in order to help solve puzzles.

Adventure Beyond Time is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 101 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

