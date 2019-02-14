Today’s Apps Gone Free: Hot Date, 5th Grade Vocabulary Prep and Love Test Meter
iPhone:
Love Test uses the power of numbers to determine compatibility between two people. Enter your name along with the name of the person you want to test compatibility with. If you’d rather use a shortened version of your first name or even a nickname, that’s fine. Use whatever name you go by. Then hit “Go” and watch the meter crank up.
Love Test Meter – Relationship Compatibility is available for free today only (02/14). It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 20 ratings.
Universal:
5th Grade Vocabulary Prep will help your child learn new words and their definitions. They’re able to take vocabulary quizzes that feature a word at the top of the screen and four possible definitions at the bottom. Whether they guess right or wrong, your child will be able to see the correct definition along with the word used in an example sentence. 5th Grade Vocabulary Prep includes hundreds of vocabulary words to learn, and adheres to common core standards for 5th grade.
5th Grade Vocabulary Prep is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 42 ratings.
Hot Date is a game unlike any other in the entire App Store. It’s a speed dating simulator starring pugs with big personalities. That may sound like a weird combination, and it is, but the result is entertaining and hilarious. Hot Date simply requires you to try and connect with your date before the bell rings. The game’s prewritten and procedurally generated responses provide a truly dynamic dating experience. Hot Date also features music by Levi Pack.
Hot Date is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 202 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.