Today’s Apps Gone Free: iBasket, Everyday and OrasisHD
iPhone:
Everyday provides an easy way to create and track positive habits. You’re able to create your own from scratch or choose from the list of suggestions. The built-in list includes seven categories with positive habits like meditating, reading, working out, meeting up with a friend, and learning something new. Habits can be repeated on different days of the week and include reminders. To complete a habit, just tap and hold its icon. Each habit includes activity history to help you stay on track.
Everyday!! is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 13 ratings.
Universal:
Efficiency and speed are what’s required of you to become an iBasket champion. Do you have what it takes? You’re able to take aim at the hoop and adjust the trajectory of your shot with a single finger. Release to shoot. The idea is to score as many baskets as possible in the allotted time. Clean shots, or swishes, will earn you extra time, and scoring multiple baskets in a row will increase your multiplier. The game includes four different courts, five types of challenges, and online multiplayer.
iBasket Pro- Street Basketball is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 7833 ratings.
You’re able to import any photo from your library or take a new one from within the app. Then allow Orasis to automatically enhance your photo, or you can tweak the settings to get the exact look you want. In the end, your retouched photos should look closer to what your eyes perceived when you took them. The app includes 14 presets and the ability to share your correct photos via email, Facebook, or Twitter.
OrasisHD is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 339 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.