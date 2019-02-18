You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Invisible Dragons, Neptune and Slide Tetromino

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Invisible Dragons, Neptune and Slide Tetromino

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
February 18, 2019

Breed dragons to survive the Ice Apocalypse, protect your iDevice and improve its performance, and melt ice to collect keys with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

Invisible Dragons ($1.99 → Free, 88.4 MB): Enter a frigid world of magic and dragons in Invisible Dragons. Fans of passive casual games.

Nothing can survive in the age of the Ice Apocalypse. Nothing except for dragon eggs. Lay your claim to a fallen world by creating an empire of dragons. Start the breeding process with a collection of Fire Drakes, the youngest of the dragons that can produce fire before being reborn as higher dragons. Then manage your egg farms, mana, gold, and other resources to expand your empire and further the story. You’re able to receive push notifications when resources have become available and even manage your collection via Apple Watch.

Invisible Dragons is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 33 ratings.

Universal:

Neptune – Security & System ($0.99 → Free, 41.7 MB): Protect your iDevice and improve its performance with Neptune. Anyone interested in finding out what their iDevice is up to.

Neptune is an all-in-one hardware and security monitor. It’s able to scan your system to ensure you’re running the latest software and check to see if any malicious activity is going on. The system dashboard gives you an overview of memory in use, system storage, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, and battery level and capacity. Neptune also includes detailed information regarding your device type, model, processor, display, graphics, and much more.

Neptune – Security & System is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 860 ratings.

Slide Tetromino Premium ($0.99 → Free, 100.6 MB): Collect keys by melting the ice around them in Slide Tetromino. Fans of sliding puzzle games.

Each level includes a single flame, movable pieces, and very little room to operate in. It’s up to you to slide the pieces every which way in order to create a path from the frozen key to the flame. Levels aren’t timed, but your moves will be counted. The game includes a total of 100 levels.

Slide Tetromino Premium is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 770 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

Mentioned apps

Free
Invisible Dragons
Invisible Dragons
CONCEPT360 GmbH
Free
Neptune - Security & System
Neptune - Security & System
Sebastian Boehmel
Free
Slide Tetromino Premium
Slide Tetromino Premium
ECO Pawel Jarosz

Related articles

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Addition & Subtraction Kids K2, RememberWhen and PixelWakker
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Addition & Subtraction Kids K2, RememberWhen and PixelWakker
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Color Query, WordPack and Scroll ’n Roll
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Color Query, WordPack and Scroll ’n Roll
Nothing found :(
Try something else