Today’s Apps Gone Free: Invisible Dragons, Neptune and Slide Tetromino
Nothing can survive in the age of the Ice Apocalypse. Nothing except for dragon eggs. Lay your claim to a fallen world by creating an empire of dragons. Start the breeding process with a collection of Fire Drakes, the youngest of the dragons that can produce fire before being reborn as higher dragons. Then manage your egg farms, mana, gold, and other resources to expand your empire and further the story. You’re able to receive push notifications when resources have become available and even manage your collection via Apple Watch.
Invisible Dragons is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 33 ratings.
Neptune is an all-in-one hardware and security monitor. It’s able to scan your system to ensure you’re running the latest software and check to see if any malicious activity is going on. The system dashboard gives you an overview of memory in use, system storage, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, and battery level and capacity. Neptune also includes detailed information regarding your device type, model, processor, display, graphics, and much more.
Neptune – Security & System is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 860 ratings.
Each level includes a single flame, movable pieces, and very little room to operate in. It’s up to you to slide the pieces every which way in order to create a path from the frozen key to the flame. Levels aren’t timed, but your moves will be counted. The game includes a total of 100 levels.
Slide Tetromino Premium is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 770 ratings.
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.