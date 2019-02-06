Today’s Apps Gone Free: iShrug, Pocket and btw
iPhone:
Pocket is as simple and straightforward as it gets in terms of finance apps. It allows you to create as many budgets or expense trackers as necessary, and have them recur on a weekly, monthly, or custom basis. Transactions are able to have notes and photos attached for reference. The app also includes the ability to use emojis as budget and expense icons, and add past and future transactions.
Pocket: Track Daily Spending is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.
Universal:
No matter how many sticker apps you have, there’s always room for original text art. iShrug is filled with more than 60 types of text art including everything from shrugs and emotions to animals and actions. Just tap to add to your message and send.
iShrug: Text Faces for iMessage is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 20 ratings.
btw requires you to find the one true path to the exit. Black and white circles are strategically placed amongst the square fields. It’s up to you to switch the light and guide the line through each circle before reaching the exit. If you back yourself into a corner, you can reset and try again. btw includes 88 handcrafted levels.
btw – puzzle maze is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 57 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.