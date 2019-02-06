You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: iShrug, Pocket and btw

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
February 6, 2019

Show your emotions, stick to a budget, and collect up circles by lighting them up with today’s collection of apps and games.

iPhone:

Pocket: Track Daily Spending ($1.99 → Free, 17.7 MB): Stick to a budget with Pocket. Those who tend to overspend.

Pocket is as simple and straightforward as it gets in terms of finance apps. It allows you to create as many budgets or expense trackers as necessary, and have them recur on a weekly, monthly, or custom basis. Transactions are able to have notes and photos attached for reference. The app also includes the ability to use emojis as budget and expense icons, and add past and future transactions.

Pocket: Track Daily Spending is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.

Universal:

iShrug: Text Faces for iMessage ($0.99 → Free, 17.8 MB): Show your emotions with iShrug. Those who want to do more with Messages.

No matter how many sticker apps you have, there’s always room for original text art. iShrug is filled with more than 60 types of text art including everything from shrugs and emotions to animals and actions. Just tap to add to your message and send.

iShrug: Text Faces for iMessage is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 20 ratings.

btw – puzzle maze ($0.99 → Free, 21.6 MB): Pick up all of the circles in btw. Fans of logic puzzles.

btw requires you to find the one true path to the exit. Black and white circles are strategically placed amongst the square fields. It’s up to you to switch the light and guide the line through each circle before reaching the exit. If you back yourself into a corner, you can reset and try again. btw includes 88 handcrafted levels.

btw – puzzle maze is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 57 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

