Today’s Apps Gone Free: Metadata, Better Habits, Idyoma and More

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
February 25, 2019

View photo metadata, build better habits, and practice foreign languages with today’s collection of apps.

iPhone:

idyoma – learn languages ($1.99 → Free, 57.0 MB): Practice foreign languages with Idyoma. Those who want to connect.

Idyoma will help you learn a new language through conversation. It connects you with language learners in your area who already speak the language you’re trying to learn and who are interested in learning the language you already know. This mutually benefits both parties, allowing you to speak in each other’s native language. Simply set up a profile by choosing languages you want to learn and those you already speak well, determine proficiency, and start browsing profiles.

idyoma – learn languages is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 70 ratings.

Better Habits: Habit Tracker ($2.99 → Free, 70.6 MB): Be a better you with Better Habits. Those who want to change their way of life.

Better Habits helps you take the steps to better your life. Start off by creating a list of things that you’d like to start doing, stop doing, or get better at. Each entry can include a difficulty level, time to complete, and reminder. Then whenever you perform the habit, simply tap the rep button to make progress towards forming it. If you fail to perform the habit, however, you’ll lose portions of your progress. Once a habit’s rep meter has been filled, you can choose to continue on a higher difficulty level or simply consider it formed.

Better Habits: Habit Tracker is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 265 ratings.

Universal:

Metadata ($1.99 → Free, 17.1 MB): View photo metadata with this handy tool. Photographers.

Metadata provides an easy way for photographers to extract metadata from photos. You’re able to choose any photo from your camera roll or iCloud Drive. Information like the photo’s dimensions, DPI, size, location, time, altitude, device info, and even weather will be neatly displayed across multiple cards. All of this information can be shared with just a tap.

Metadata is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 37 ratings.

ToneUp – Healthy Living ($2.99 → Free, 146.3 MB): Get the results you want this year with ToneUp. Those who want to lose weight.

ToneUp will help you achieve your weight loss goals through a 12-week customized workout program complete with diet recipes. First you’ll have to answer some questions to determine your fitness level. Then choose a workout frequency and the app will create a workout plan for you. Exercises include detailed breakdowns and demonstration videos to help ensure you’re performing them correctly. The app also includes 120 recipes, daily health tips, and Health app integration.

ToneUp – Healthy Living is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 43 ratings.

