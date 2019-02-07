Today’s Apps Gone Free: Migraine Insight, Montezuma Puzzle 4 and Nice Shark
Universal:
Each of the 100 puzzles require you to drag and drop pieces from the lower half of the screen into the top in order to completely fill in the shape. Pieces can not be flipped or rotated, so you’ll have your work cut out for you. The game also includes an unlimited number of hints and undos, creating a rather relaxing environment. Although, if you do utilize a hint you won’t be able to earn a perfect rating.
Montezuma Puzzle 4 Premium is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 654 ratings.
This sticker pack will brighten everyone’s day. It includes more than 30 unique stickers to peel and stick onto your messages. You’ll find a happy kitten, loving penguin, sweet snowman, and, of course, a nice shark.
Nice Shark! Good Kitty Cat and Penguin Too! Emoji is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 11 ratings.
Migraine Insight will help you find the answer to your migraine problems. The app initially asks you to add possible triggers for tracking. Then all you need to do is log every time a migraine takes hold. After enough data has been collected, you’ll be able to analyze how often each possible trigger resulted in a migraine. Reports can be generated for doctor visits, and advanced charts can help identify patterns.
Migraine Insight: Tracker is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 71 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.