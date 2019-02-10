Today’s Apps Gone Free: Panographic Photo, Dashboard, Dr. Panda Airport and More
iPhone:
Dashboard takes the wealth of information HealthKit collects and makes it easy to read. You’re able to choose what data to display including steps, distance, heart rate, flights climbed, BMI, and more. The app then displays the information all on one page. You can dig deeper to view weekly and monthly averages. Dashboard also includes different color themes and Apple Watch support.
Dashboard for Apple Health App is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 149 ratings.
Universal:
Data Manager for Fitbit makes it easier than ever to sync your Fitbit data with Apple’s Health app. All you need to do is sign into your Fitbit account and then choose what data you’d like to sync. You’ll then able to track and visualize all of your data in Apple’s Health app. Data Manager for Fitbit also includes its own set of tracking and visualization tools, providing an overview of everything from steps and distance to active time and flights of stairs climbed. Data Manager for Fitbit supports all Fitbit trackers.
Data Manager for Fitbit is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 285 ratings.
Panography is the art of taking multiple photos and arranging them so they fit together as a single creative composition. The process is normally difficult and tedious, but not anymore thanks to Panographic Photo. Just choose a photo from your library and the app will magically do all of the work for you. You’re able to further customize your work of art by moving, rotating, and resizing each specific tile. Tiles can also include various bends, edge styles, exposures, and colors. The only limitation is your imagination.
Panographic Photo is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 31 ratings.
Your child gets to help Dr. Panda and his traveling companions make their way through the airport by stamping passports, checking luggage, and even taking control of planes so they land safely. The app includes 10 mini-games, dozens of secrets to discover, and absolutely no text, so your child can pick up and play without any instructions.
Dr. Panda Airport is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 379 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.