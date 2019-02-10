You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Panographic Photo, Dashboard, Dr. Panda Airport and More

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
February 10, 2019

Turn photos into works of art, view HealthKit information in one place, and reach all new heights with today’s collection of apps and games.

iPhone:

Dashboard for Apple Health App ($1.99 → Free, 21.0 MB): View all of your HealthKit information in one place with Dashboard. Those who utilize HealthKit.

Dashboard takes the wealth of information HealthKit collects and makes it easy to read. You’re able to choose what data to display including steps, distance, heart rate, flights climbed, BMI, and more. The app then displays the information all on one page. You can dig deeper to view weekly and monthly averages. Dashboard also includes different color themes and Apple Watch support.

Dashboard for Apple Health App is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 149 ratings.

Universal:

Data Manager for Fitbit ($1.99 → Free, 23.1 MB): Sync Fitbit data and visualize it in a different way with Data Manager for Fitbit. Fitbit users.

Data Manager for Fitbit makes it easier than ever to sync your Fitbit data with Apple’s Health app. All you need to do is sign into your Fitbit account and then choose what data you’d like to sync. You’ll then able to track and visualize all of your data in Apple’s Health app. Data Manager for Fitbit also includes its own set of tracking and visualization tools, providing an overview of everything from steps and distance to active time and flights of stairs climbed. Data Manager for Fitbit supports all Fitbit trackers.

Data Manager for Fitbit is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 285 ratings.

Panographic Photo ($1.99 → Free, 47.6 MB): Turn photos into art with Panographic Photo. Creative types.

Panography is the art of taking multiple photos and arranging them so they fit together as a single creative composition. The process is normally difficult and tedious, but not anymore thanks to Panographic Photo. Just choose a photo from your library and the app will magically do all of the work for you. You’re able to further customize your work of art by moving, rotating, and resizing each specific tile. Tiles can also include various bends, edge styles, exposures, and colors. The only limitation is your imagination.

Panographic Photo is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 31 ratings.

Dr. Panda Airport ($3.99 → Free, 128.9 MB): Reach all new heights with Dr. Panda Airport. Parents.

Your child gets to help Dr. Panda and his traveling companions make their way through the airport by stamping passports, checking luggage, and even taking control of planes so they land safely. The app includes 10 mini-games, dozens of secrets to discover, and absolutely no text, so your child can pick up and play without any instructions.

Dr. Panda Airport is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 379 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

