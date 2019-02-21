Today’s Apps Gone Free: Pepi Doctor, 3rd Grade Reading and Son of the Sun and the Wizard Lizard
Universal:
We’re recommending Pepi Doctor today because it’s not only fun, it’s educational! Your child is able to choose from three sick little patients: Amber, Eva, and Milo. They will have to cure five different illnesses using more than 20 different tools. Helpful outlines will appear in case your child doesn’t know what to do with the tool in question. When a patient has been cured, they will give a smile and some applause.
Pepi Doctor is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 117 ratings.
3rd Grade Reading allows children to learn anywhere. It features an assortment of stories and historical texts that can be read through at any pace. At the end of each passage your child will be asked a series of questions to find out how well they understood what they read. The results can be reviewed and shared via email. The app also includes support for multiple children or students, and password protection.
3rd Grade Reading is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 343 ratings.
Son of the Sun provides an interactive experience for the whole family. It tells the story of Father Sun and his sunbeam children as they explore the universe. The story includes 20 interactive slides, more than 150 animations and interactions, 200 sounds, 15 characters, and more than 30 minutes of original music. A bonus matching game with three difficulty levels can be enjoyed when the story is over.
SON of the SUN & WIZARD LIZARD is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.