You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Pepi Doctor, 3rd Grade Reading and Son of the Sun and the Wizard Lizard

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Pepi Doctor, 3rd Grade Reading and Son of the Sun and the Wizard Lizard

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
February 21, 2019

Learn to appreciate doctors and dentists, improve reading comprehension, and experience a story about forgiveness with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

Universal:

Pepi Doctor ($1.99 → Free, 76.6 MB): This adorable educational game will help your child get over their fear of doctors and dentists. Parents who want to teach their children about medical and dental visits.

We’re recommending Pepi Doctor today because it’s not only fun, it’s educational! Your child is able to choose from three sick little patients: Amber, Eva, and Milo. They will have to cure five different illnesses using more than 20 different tools. Helpful outlines will appear in case your child doesn’t know what to do with the tool in question. When a patient has been cured, they will give a smile and some applause.

Pepi Doctor is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 117 ratings.

3rd Grade Reading ($2.99 → Free, 33.2 MB): Improve reading comprehension skills with 3rd Grade Reading. Parents and teachers.

3rd Grade Reading allows children to learn anywhere. It features an assortment of stories and historical texts that can be read through at any pace. At the end of each passage your child will be asked a series of questions to find out how well they understood what they read. The results can be reviewed and shared via email. The app also includes support for multiple children or students, and password protection.

3rd Grade Reading is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 343 ratings.

SON of the SUN & WIZARD LIZARD ($0.99 → Free, 192.4 MB): Experience a story about forgiveness with Son of the Sun and the Wizard Lizard. Kids of all ages.

Son of the Sun provides an interactive experience for the whole family. It tells the story of Father Sun and his sunbeam children as they explore the universe. The story includes 20 interactive slides, more than 150 animations and interactions, 200 sounds, 15 characters, and more than 30 minutes of original music. A bonus matching game with three difficulty levels can be enjoyed when the story is over.

SON of the SUN & WIZARD LIZARD is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

Mentioned apps

Free
Pepi Doctor
Pepi Doctor
Pepi Play
Free
3rd Grade Reading
3rd Grade Reading
Peekaboo Studios LLC
Free
SON of the SUN & WIZARD LIZARD
SON of the SUN & WIZARD LIZARD
Kidappers Ltd

Related articles

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Remote Drive, The Great Coffee App and Pixel Boat Rush
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Remote Drive, The Great Coffee App and Pixel Boat Rush
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Remote KeyPad, CALC Swift and Alloy
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Remote KeyPad, CALC Swift and Alloy
Nothing found :(
Try something else