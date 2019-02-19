Today’s Apps Gone Free: Remote KeyPad, CALC Swift and Alloy
Universal:
Remote KeyPad for Mac turns any iPhone or iPad into a wireless extension of your Mac’s keyboard. You’ll first need to download the free companion app from the developer’s website: https://cherpake.com/remote-for-mac. Then launch both apps and your devices will automatically sync up. Remote KeyPad for Mac includes dedicated number, arrow, and action keys, allowing you to work more efficiently. You’re also able to edit existing keypads and create custom keypads that match your workflow. Remote KeyPad for Mac works with Numbers, Excel, Keynote, PowerPoint, and many more applications.
Remote KeyPad for Mac is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 212 ratings.
CALC Swift is a multi-functional scientific calculator that’ll make your daily calculations a breeze. It features both standard basic and scientific calculation functions, which can be accessed with a horizontal swipe. It includes more than 50 advanced functions in all. A history log allows you to pull up numbers at any time and copy them for use in other apps. CALC Swift also includes a widget, Spotlight search, Apple Watch support, and colorful themes to choose from.
CALC Swift is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 68 ratings.
Alloy is all about simplification. It allows you to organize and access your favorite apps and automate common tasks. Alloy creates dynamic favorites based on your habits, location, and usage statistics. Common actions, like canned messages or posting photos with watermarks, can be fully automated using Alloy’s sophisticated workflow engine. Alloy comes pre-installed with a wide variety of actions as well.
Alloy – launcher and automator is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 43 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.