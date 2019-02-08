You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Sayings Master, Distressed FX and Cardinal Land

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Sayings Master, Distressed FX and Cardinal Land

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
February 8, 2019

Unscramble words to form sentences, create works of art, and put together geometric animal puzzles with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

Universal:

Distressed FX ($0.99 → Free, 55.4 MB): Create gorgeous works of art from your photos with Distressed FX. Still life and landscape photographers.

Distressed FX turns the mundane into the extraordinary. You’re able to snap a new photo or import one from your library. You can then crop your photo down to focus on your subject before getting into the good stuff. Distressed FX allows you to add either straight or round blur effects and adjust their size. You’re able to add a filter along with a texture to your photo, and adjust their intensities to create the perfect combination. The app also includes the ability to adjust the brightness, contrast, and saturation of your photo. Your final creations can be shared via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or email.

Distressed FX is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 3560 ratings.

Cardinal Land ($1.99 → Free, 43.5 MB): Put together geometric animal puzzles with Cardinal Land. Those who enjoy tangram-style puzzles.

Cardinal Land is not only fun, it’s informative. Your job is to fill in the animal silhouette using colorful pieces. Just drag and drop to place, and tap to rotate. If a piece is in its correct position, it will snap into place. Move quickly in order to earn a perfect rating. After each puzzle has been completed, you’ll receive a surprising fact about the animal. The game includes more than 80 puzzles.

Cardinal Land is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 176 ratings.

Sayings Builder Master ($1.99 → Free, 34.1 MB): Unscramble words to form complete sentences in Sayings Master. Everyone from children to adults.

Sayings Master allows you to improve your language skills in an entertaining way. In each level you’re presented with a collection of words that must be unscrambled. Tap on the words in the correct order before time expires to move on to the next. Each mistake will cost you precious seconds, so move quickly but efficiently. The game also includes an online multiplayer mode, and achievements and leaderboards.

Sayings Builder Master is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 90 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

Mentioned apps

Free
Distressed FX
Distressed FX
We Are Here
Free
Cardinal Land
Cardinal Land
Petro Shmigelskyi
Free
Proverbs & Sayings Master
Proverbs & Sayings Master
MasterKey Games

Related articles

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Migraine Insight, Montezuma Puzzle 4 and Nice Shark
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Migraine Insight, Montezuma Puzzle 4 and Nice Shark
Today’s Apps Gone Free: iShrug, Pocket and btw
Today’s Apps Gone Free: iShrug, Pocket and btw
Nothing found :(
Try something else