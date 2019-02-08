Today’s Apps Gone Free: Sayings Master, Distressed FX and Cardinal Land
Universal:
Distressed FX turns the mundane into the extraordinary. You’re able to snap a new photo or import one from your library. You can then crop your photo down to focus on your subject before getting into the good stuff. Distressed FX allows you to add either straight or round blur effects and adjust their size. You’re able to add a filter along with a texture to your photo, and adjust their intensities to create the perfect combination. The app also includes the ability to adjust the brightness, contrast, and saturation of your photo. Your final creations can be shared via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or email.
Distressed FX is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 3560 ratings.
Cardinal Land is not only fun, it’s informative. Your job is to fill in the animal silhouette using colorful pieces. Just drag and drop to place, and tap to rotate. If a piece is in its correct position, it will snap into place. Move quickly in order to earn a perfect rating. After each puzzle has been completed, you’ll receive a surprising fact about the animal. The game includes more than 80 puzzles.
Cardinal Land is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 176 ratings.
Sayings Master allows you to improve your language skills in an entertaining way. In each level you’re presented with a collection of words that must be unscrambled. Tap on the words in the correct order before time expires to move on to the next. Each mistake will cost you precious seconds, so move quickly but efficiently. The game also includes an online multiplayer mode, and achievements and leaderboards.
Sayings Builder Master is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 90 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.