Today’s Apps Gone Free: Sleep Bug, Bead It, Squareface and More
Universal:
You’re able to select from 24 different active scenes. Each one features a realistic background sound along with a handful of additional sound effects that can be toggled on and off at any time. The app also includes a sleep timer, and a 24-hour clock option.
Sleep Bug Pro: White Noise Soundscapes & Music Box is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 457 ratings.
Pick any photo from your library, crop it, and determine a bead image size and color palette. Bead It will then create a pattern along with a list of all of the bead colors required to complete your project. You can save your beaded image or share it with a friend via email. The app also includes seven color palettes to choose from, and the ability to use grid lines.
Bead It! HD is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 134 ratings.
Squareface puts you square in the middle of a miniature adventure. Run around open environments picking up whatever tools and weapons you can find and bring the fight to the cardboard figurines lurking in the shadows. The third-person view provides a compelling way to move and battle your foes without feeling unwieldy. The game includes more than 40 missions, base building and defense mechanics, tons of upgrades to unlock, and iCloud syncing.
Squareface is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 19 ratings.
KidloLand is an complete learning program for young children. The amount of content is staggering, with more than 130 popular nursery rhymes, 425 original songs, 230 stories, 400 activities, 100 math games, and six coding games. There’s truly something for every child here.
KidloLand Kids Nursery Rhymes is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 9526 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.